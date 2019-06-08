George R.R. Martin and FromSoftWare’s New Game Elden Ring Has Leaked

Today, Bandai Namco’s entire E3 2019 line-up — or at least most of it — leaked, including Elden Ring, the new game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, who is reportedly a creative consultant on the project. The game is poised to be revealed on Microsoft’s E3 stage on Sunday, or at least that was the plan before this leak. It will still be officially unveiled during the presser, but its name and poster are now out in the wild.

The game is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and is being pitched as a world created by George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. There’s no word of a release date, but I’ve heard we’ll be seeing the game sometime next year. Further, it will be published by Bandai Namco, who publishes all of FromSoftware’s games not named Bloodborne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elden Ring is certainly an interesting name, one that, unfortunately, we can’t really divulge anything from. Further, the poster/logo isn’t very revealing either. But the fact that George R.R. Martin is on the project is enough for us to be excited. Miyazaki is one of the best in the business too, so this has the potential to be a killer collaboration.

Some are speculating this is a Lord of the Rings game due to the font and the name, but that’s not what I’ve heard about the project. What I’ve heard is this a brand-new IP and world set in a dark-fantasy setting. Plus, I don’t think George R.R. Martin would sign-up to work on a Lord of the Rings game, that would be odd.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the name Elden Ring? Does a collab between Martin and Miyazaki interest you? If it does, make sure to check back in Sunday after Microsoft’s E3 conference.