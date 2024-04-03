New PlayStation Event Rumored for May 2024

Sony's next major PlayStation event is rumored to be taking place this coming month in May 2024. Back in February, PlayStation held its first State of Play presentation of the year and highlighted games that included Silent Hill 2, Death Stranding 2, Judas, and a new remake of Until Dawn. Since this time, Sony has been laying pretty low and hasn't divulged any plans to hold another State of Play or another similar event any time soon. Fortunately, for those eager to learn more about what's coming to PlayStation 5, it seems we shouldn't have to wait a whole lot longer.

According to reporter Jeff Grubb, a new event tied to PlayStation should be happening at some point in May. Grubb didn't provide many details about the event and when it would take place within the month, but he did say that he's heard Silent Hill 2 could once again appear during this presentation. Beyond this, Grubb also added that he believes this will end up being a proper "PlayStation Showcase" event rather than a smaller State of Play broadcast.

I didn't say we'd be getting a sh2 focused anything. Just that sh2 could show up at the Sony event that is happening in May. https://t.co/DrUjfFdy5S — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 2, 2024

Generally speaking, it would make a ton of sense for the next PlayStation Showcase to take place in May as Sony held its last event of this type back in May 2023. As a result, it seems that Sony might look to start holding Showcase broadcasts every May, much as it used to hold its biggest press conference of the year in June when E3 still existed. If this PlayStation Showcase is confirmed by Sony to be happening in May, such a confirmation likely won't come about for a few more weeks.

When it comes to what might appear during this new PlayStation presentation, it's hard to say. Historically, PlayStation Showcases have been a venue for Sony to highlight much more of what it's developing at its first-party studios. Over the past few years, Sony has been very quiet when it comes to its own developers, which suggests that there could be a ton of big surprises in store with this new Showcase. Regardless, hopefully we won't have to wait a whole lot longer to find out.

