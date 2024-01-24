PlayStation Exclusive Until Dawn Reportedly Heading to PS5 and PC

PlayStation and Supermassive's Until Dawn is reportedly bound for PlayStation 5 and PC. Originally released back in 2015, Until Dawn was the first interactive horror game from Supermassive Games that paved the way for the studio's later work with The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry. Despite having released so many different games over the past decade, Until Dawn has likely remained the studio's most popular title, which is why it now seems to be a candidate to release for new platforms.

Based on new information from Dealabs, it has been said that Sony is looking to soon port Until Dawn to PS5 and PC. It's not known how many changes or improvements might be made to the horror title, but it can be assumed that the game will make use of the increased power of these new platforms. As for when this announcement might come to fruition, it has been reported that a reveal should happen within the next 15 days. Given that a reveal tied to Death Stranding 2 is also reportedly happening in this same window, it can be assumed that Sony might be planning to hold a new PlayStation State of Play event shortly.

One major reason why PlayStation is potentially looking to bring Until Dawn to PS5 and PC is because a movie adaptation of the game was recently announced. Coming from Shazam director David F. Sandberg, Until Dawn is the latest project that PlayStation Productions is looking to adapt for the TV and film space. With this in mind, it would make sense for Sony to want to make Until Dawn more widely available across PS5 and PC to ensure that this eventual movie has a greater chance of being successful.

