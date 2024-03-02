PlayStation Plus Users Have Waited a Long Time for Newest Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have not one, not two, not three, but four free games to download for the month of March. And one of these games has been a long time coming for PS Plus subscribers, or at least PS Plus subscribers over on Reddit. Suffice to say, the PS Plus Reddit page is quite excited to finally see it coming and coming soon, or, more specifically, coming on March 5, aka this Tuesday.

If you frequent the PS Plus Reddit page, you will know just about every month someone predicted that Sifu would be one of the next month's free games. This happened all the time to the point it become a little bit of a running joke on the Reddit page. After months and months of predictions, it has finally happened. And right on cue, the top comment on a post relaying word that Sifu and three other games will be free via PS Plus points out that this has been a long time coming: "Sifu has to be the one of the most highly predicted games on this subreddit, right up there with The Order 1886 and Dark Souls Remastered."

Not only have PS Plus subscribers waited a long time for this to happen, but they are excited to see the game is finally free via the subscription service, presumably because of interest in checking out. Some other popular comments include: "Sifu came to save this month" and "Sifu hard carries this month". A third comment reads: "Sifu alone makes this month good. Maybe I will try Hello Neighbor 2 but zero interest in Destiny and F1."

If you are unfamiliar with Sifu, it was developed and published by Slocap, which made its sophomore effort with the game after previously arriving on the scene in 2017 with Absolver. As for Sifu, it came out in 2022 to an 81 on Metacritic, a very respectable score. It didn't just review well though, it also sold well. To date, it has sold over three million copies, which is a great number for an independent game.

More About the Game

"Sifu is the story of a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family," reads an official blurb about the game. "One against all, he has no allies, and countless enemies. He has to rely on his unique mastery of Kung Fu as well as a mysterious pendant to prevail, and preserve his family's legacy.

It is important to note Sifu is not currently available to download for free, but this will change on March 5. From this point, it will be free to download on PS4 and PS5 until April 2. And unlike some PS Plus offers, this one is available to all subscribers, regardless of the tier of subscription.