Miss ‘Ghouls ‘n Ghosts’? Then Give These Spiritual Successors a Try

For a while there, Capcom was heavily invested in the Ghouls 'n Ghosts franchise, from the original game that started it all, Ghosts 'n Goblins; to a new Super entry for the Super Nintendo; to the awesome (and underappreciated) Maximo games. And don't think we've forgotten about Demon's Crest, because that was a splendid spin-off too. And that begs the question- why don't we have a new game in the series? The last we saw was with the re-release of the older games with the NES and SNES Classic...and that's really about it. But not to worry, as some worthwhile spiritual successors have stepped up to fill the void. And they'll please fans of the series while we wait for a possible return of the franchise. (Looking at you, Capcom.) Let's see what these successors have in store, and what they can offer for you!

Cursed Castilla EX (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch) We reviewed this game back when it came out in June 2017, and found Abylight Studio's loving tribute to the classic Ghouls 'n Ghosts formula to be right on cue. Its gameplay is rock solid, giving you the chance to take down enemies with a variety of weapons; its challenge level is just about right, hardly a cakewalk but not impossible either; and its graphics and sound paid loving tribute to the 16-bit Genesis days. The game's been seeing good traction on the PlayStation systems, but now it's available for Nintendo Switch...and better than ever. Players can now enjoy the antics of this heroic knight either at home or on the go; and for $13.99, it's well worth it.

Battle Princess Madelyn (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) Speaking of games that fit into the old-school Ghouls 'n Ghosts mold, Cuasal Bit Games' Battle Princess Madelyn is a must. We profiled this game back in October and found it to be a loving recreation of the classic vibes from Capcom's series, right down to the music, boss battles and battle system. But there's more to the game than that, with wide-open levels that deserve exploration, as well as a castle filled with characters with helpful information, as well as rewards for side quests. The difficulty can be a bit up and down, depending on what portion of the game you're into; but there's no question it's loaded with goodness, especially for those seeking a nice little retro boost. And it's not too shabby in price, going for just $19.99!

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) Though this game is more in the Metroidvania mold than Ghouls 'n Ghosts per se, there's just something about the spooky vibe that Hollow Knight delivers that eats us up each time. This open-world adventure features a lot to explore, all set to a Halloween-style vibe that fans are sure to enjoy. When we reviewed it last year, we found it to be a fantastic entry for the genre, with a peculiar art style that stands apart, along with fun combat and lots of secrets to be found. Hopefully we'll see a publisher step up and give it the physical version it deserves, so you can happily add it to your collection. For now, however, the digital version will definitely suffice!