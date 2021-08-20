Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game Gets English Edition

✖

Yen Press will release a translated version of the Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game early next year. The American publisher of manga and light novels announced that it would release the tabletop roleplaying game next year as part of its growing Goblin Slayer line. The game was originally released back in 2019 in Japan and includes rules for building characters and adventures set within the world of Goblin Slayer. From what we understand, the game uses a 2D6 system, although exact information about whether it uses an existing game system or one created entirely from scratch by designer Kawajin Tadaaki.

NEW TTRPG ANNOUNCEMENT: Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game Prepare to set out on all sorts of adventures of your own, from exterminating giant rats in the sewers to uncovering legendary hidden treasures—and of course, goblin slaying! Coming February 2022! pic.twitter.com/QhgAAK0Dlb — Yen Press (@yenpress) August 20, 2021

The Japanese version of Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game also featured miniatures of the main characters of the franchise and an expansion that contained additional rules and races to use in the game.

Goblin Slayer is a dark fantasy franchise originally launched as a series of light novels by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The series stars an adventurer known only as Goblin Slayer who dedicates his life to putting down infestations of goblins, who are depicted as violent and menacing. The series was adapted as a popular anime series back in 2018, with a second season announced earlier this year. Goblin Slayer takes many cues from Dungeons & Dragons and other fantasy games. Not only do all the characters have titles and occupations instead of names, the magic system uses prepared spell slots similar to spell use in Dungeons & Dragons. The franchise has also used homages to classic D&D monsters. A many-eyed creature that looked suspiciously like a beholder even appeared in one episode of the anime adaptation. A limited edition cover for the Japanese version of the Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game was even illustrated as a homage to Record of Lodoss War, a fantasy franchise that started off as a re-telling of the author's D&D adventures.

The Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game will be released in English in February 2022.