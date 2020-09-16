New God of War Game Revealed for PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment and SIE Santa Monica Studio have revealed a new God of War game -- tentatively called God of War 2 -- for the PS5, the follow up to 2018's God of War reboot, and the latter's first game since 2018, when it shipped not only of the highest-rated PS4 games, but one of the highest-rated games of all time. Given the reboot's reception, both critically and commercially, a sequel was inevitable, but it's still good to finally hear about the game in an official capacity. And as you would expect, the game is in development exclusively for the PS5, which means you will need to upgrade from PS4 if you want to continue Kratos' latest journey.

As expected, Sony Santa Monica accompanied all of this with the game's debut trailer and our first-ever look at PS5 Kratos, which looks immeasurably better than debut Kratos, also known as PS2 Kratos. Of course, the character is also much different than the original Kratos as well.

God of War as a series began in 2005 via David Jaffe, Sony Santa Monica, and of course the PS2. Since then, it's been one of PlayStation's biggest and best series, though its relevance was stumbling before 2018's reboot, which not only drastically changed the game's tone, but put the series back at the top of the industry, where it really hadn't been since 2005.

God of War 2 is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 only. If you haven't already, you should check out 2018's God of War. It's not only one of PS4's best games, but will be required playing for jumping into the sequel.

"I can't wait for all of you to take this journey," reads a snippet from our official review of the 2018 game. "It may sound grossly hyperbolic, but I feel perfectly confident in saying that God of War, and the story it tells, belongs alongside many of the greatest works of modern fiction across any medium. It is truly one of the great fantasy adventures of our lifetime, and one that I foresee us all returning to for years to come."

God of War 2 is set to release sometime in 2021.

