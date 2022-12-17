God of War Actor Sunny Suljic Wants in on Amazon's TV Show

God of War is officially being adapted into a TV show by Amazon Studios, and now that that's been announced, the fan castings for who should play who are officially back in full swing. Amid all those pitches, actor Sunny Suljic who played Atreus in both God of War and God of War Ragnarok has submitted his own name for consideration by tweeting that he wants to get booked for the show, though he did acknowledge one possible problem with that casting decision: his age.

We've known for a while that Amazon was looking into a God of War TV show, but after it was finally greenlit this week, Suljic offered his name up for the series. On Twitter, he commented on the news by saying "I swear to god if I don't get booked for this…"

Suljic, 17, then acknowledged his age and why that might be a problem with him being in the show as Atreus.

"Unless I'm too old now I guess?" Suljic pondered immediately afterwards.

Unless I’m too old now I guess? — Sunny (@Sunnysuljic_) December 14, 2022

He played Atreus in God of War 2018, and during the events of that game, Atreus was 11 years old. He's aged up in God of War Ragnarok, so Suljic was still able to play the character, but if Amazon's God of War show goes all the way back to the start of the first game and wants to depict Atreus in a way that'll be familiar to players, Suljic has a point with his comment about his age.

Suljic's age has already been talked about before in regards to God of War Ragnarok and how the actor's voice changed when recording lines for that game. Jodie Kupsco, the supervising dialogue designer who worked on God of War Ragnarok, said in a video from October that Suljic's voice "changed dramatically throughout the several years" spent working on the game and that his performance had to be evened out to adapt to that situation.

Christopher Judge, the actor who currently plays Kratos, has similarly voiced his desire to be involved in the Amazon show.