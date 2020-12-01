God of War Art Director Shares Stunning Chrono Trigger Designs

✖

In case you somehow weren't already aware, Sony's Santa Monica Studio's art director Raf Grassetti has regularly shared some lovely redesigns for various characters ranging from Marvel's Wolverine to Super Smash Bros. and beyond. Some of his latest work actually throws it back, however, to the '90s with some excellent 3D redesigns of the iconic Chrono Trigger cast.

Now, Grassetti has not yet done the full playable cast for the Square Enix video game, but the first three that he has completed should give you an idea of what the whole thing should likely look like. While has hasn't yet teased what character might come next, it certainly sounds like he is far from done with the redesigns.

"Piece is starting to come together but still lots to do," his latest Instagram post reads in part. "More soon, thanks everybody for following along!Y ou can check out Grassetti's fantastic take on Robo, Frog, and the silent protagonist Crono below:

As for the God of War franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio, well, the latest and greatest title is available for PlayStation 4 and as a backwards-compatible title on the PlayStation 5. It also just so happens to be included in the PlayStation Plus collection. Beyond that, a sequel which everybody assumes is called God of War: Ragnarok has been teased, but details are still sparse.

