‘God of War’ Art Director’s ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Gallery Is Impressive
You may have noticed us talking in the past about the work of Rafa Grassetti, who serves as art director for last year's incredible God of War revival for PlayStation 4. If not, well, you may want to take a peek at his Instagram page. Recently, Grassetti has begun drawing intricate works based on characters from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup.
That includes fan-favorite characters like Diddy Kong and Ridley. But these aren't just any portraits; he offers a surreal, realistic touch to each character, making them stand out like never before.
We've featured his work in the past, but we've put together a larger gallery of his work from Instagram. And, yep, it's mind-bogglingly cool, whether you're a fan of Nintendo or God of War. Check them all out below!
God of War is now available on PlayStation 4, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch.
Diddy Kong
First up is this spectacular Diddy Kong, which features a photo-realistic take on a young monkey, but with the trademark Nintendo hat and shirt.
? Having some fun with the little guy! #diddyKong #donkeykong #nintendo #supersmashbrosultimate
Ridley
Next up is Ridley, the dangerous winged adversary to Samus in the Metroid series. The scary detail here is phenomenal, especially when it comes to the look on Ridley's face.
Ridley ? We got to the mark of 10th character of the series. Thank you all very much for the support and everyone that shared the work with friends! I’ll probably do 10 more before I’m done, there are still so many characters that I always wanted to do, so stick with me ?? . ?? Chegamos na marca de 10 personagens para a série. Obrigado a todos que compartilharam durante essas 2 semanas. Provavelmente irei fazer mais 10 antes de parar com a série, ainda tem muitos personagens que eu sempre quis fazer então espero que curtem ?? #Ridley #Metroid #smashbrosultimate #nintendo
Pikachu
While some folks may not be ready for a realistic take on Pikachu, Grassetti provides a great portrait of the character, happy as can be.
King K. Rool
OK; this one's a winner. Putting a real crocodile in the picture and giving him a victory pose, along with a crown and cape, is phenomenal. It's so good that we want to set this as our mobile background.
Mega Man
This portrait may take some getting used to, probably because of his deep stare with blue eyes, but this take on Mega Man isn't bad, and that Mega Buster looks amazing.
?Mega Man?? . #boy #megaman #rockman #supersmashbros #nintendo
Mewtwo
Just for you Pokemon fans, here's Mewtwo, looking pretty good in real-life form, with powers generating in his hand and a long, dangerous tail to complement his furry body.
Mewtwo ? I’m looking forward to doing more Pokémons, always wanted to do the Trainer Pokémons so that’s coming soon! Hope you like this one! As usual, swipe to the last image for a sneak peek on the next character! . ?? Mais um personagem na line up! Eu sempre quis fazer alguns Pokémons então espere por mais algumas imagens em breve! Como sempre arrasta até o final para ver um teaser do próximo personagem! . #mewtwo #pokemon
Sonic the Hedgehog
While a lot of us are waiting to see what Sonic the Hedgehog looks like in his live-action movie, Grassetti has a unique take, although the fur still throws us off a bit. Still, at least the shoes aren't bad!
Bowser
This life-like take on Bowser is frightening. If the shell isn't enough to send shivers down your spine, how about that face? And that mohawk? And those claws?!
"Bowser, King of the Koopas" ? Adding one more to the Smash Bros lineup! Swipe left to see the sculpt and all the way to the left to guess who the next character will be! ??Mais um personagem pra série! Arrasta pro lado pra ver a escultura e qual será o próximo personagem!
Fox McCloud
OK, this heroic take on Star Fox's main hero is awesome. He looks great with his facial set-up and that optic eye piece, but the jacket and the gloves really sell the whole costume. We'd love to try this cosplay sometime.
? #doabarrelroll #starfox One more to the Smash Bros Remastered series. Swipe left to the previous ones and a sneak peek of the next character! Getting a little harder to guess.. (not really) Hope you like it! I’m having a lot of fun! Let me know if you have any questions. I’ll post shots of the sculpts on another post soon ?? ?? Mais um pra série do smash! Arrasta pro lado pra ver os outros e um teaser do proximo personagem! Tá ficando mais difícil de adivinhar.. sqn
Link (The Legend of Zelda)
We're not sure if it's something with the eyes or the hair, but this Link looks slightly different than the one we're used to in games. That said, the Master Sword looks excellent, and the outfit is spot-on.
Link ? . Second character of the #smashbrosremastered series! Swipe left for more and a sneak peek of the next one! I’m making it too easy to guess :) Having a lot of fun with these quick ones! I have a long way to go still. . ?? Segundo personagem da série de #smashbrosultimate . Arrasta pro lado para ver outros e um pouco do próximo! Qual seu personagem favorito ?? . #zelda #link #nintendo #supersmashbros #breathofthewild #nintenderoseninstagram #nintendoswitch #nintendomag #ninstagram
Samus Aran (Metroid)
This take on Metroid is pretty incredible as the armor looks about just right, and that arm cannon is as realistic as you can get. Now if we can just get a model like this into Metroid Prime 4…
Samus Aran #SmashBrosRemastered #2020 ——- Here is the first one of a series of Smash Bros characters I’m working on! Let me know who is you favorite! Also, here is a sneak peek of the next one! Any guesses? #metroid #samus #smashbrosultimate #smashbros #nintendo #nintendoswitch #sculpting #conceptart #sculpting #characterdesign
We'll bring you more coverage on these Smash Bros. Ultimate drawings as we get them!
