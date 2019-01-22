‘God of War’ Art Director’s ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Gallery Is Impressive

Mega Man This portrait may take some getting used to, probably because of his deep stare with blue eyes, but this take on Mega Man isn't bad, and that Mega Buster looks amazing. View this post on Instagram ?Mega Man?? . #boy #megaman #rockman #supersmashbros #nintendo A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on Jan 9, 2019 at 7:42am PST prevnext