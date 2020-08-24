God of War Art Director Designs Perfect MCU Wolverine Costume

✖

You know the saying — the only things guaranteed in life are death, taxes, and a massive Wolverine franchise set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Hugh Jackman appeared as the character nearly a dozen times throughout 20 years, it's all but guaranteed the fan-favorite member of the X-Men will be recast for his debut in the MCU, whenever that may be. Though we've yet to officially hear when Wolverine and his fellow X-Men will join the shared cinematic universe, God of War designer Raf Grassetti has a pretty good idea of how the character should look like.

Taking to his social media accounts Sunday afternoon, Grassetti shared an epic piece of art featuring Wolverine in a fun take on his classic blue and yellow costume, something he's worn since his first appearance. If you know Grassetti's work, you know by now his hyper-realistic style is some of the best stuff pumped out today and, well...take a look at the art for yourself below.

We've yet to hear word on Wolverine's official MCU arrival, though that's not stopping The Boys star Antony Starr for throwing his hat in the ring for the role.

“Big shoes to fill, man," Starr said earlier this month. "Jackman’s pretty much put his mark on that, hasn’t he? So, I never say never, man – but at the moment, I’m just enjoying what we’re doing here. I mean, to be honest, Wolverine doesn’t wear spandex, which is definitely a negative for me. I do like the feel of tight pants, you know, if they can tighten the jeans up, maybe. We can get some kind of tight leather jeans going on – or maybe a pants suit. I could be tempted..."

Jackman has confirmed time and time again Logan was his swan song in the role, barring any major developments — you know, say like an offer from Marvel Studios that he can't refuse. Slim chances, sure — but crazier things have happened, that's for sure.

