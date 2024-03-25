God of War Director Cory Barlog Shares Excitement for Next Project

God of War director Cory Barlog has shared an exciting new update on his next project with PlayStation. While developer Santa Monica Studio released God of War Ragnarok back in 2022, Barlog made it known prior to the game's arrival that he was toiling away on something else at the company. For now, the specific details of that project haven't been revealed to the public, but Barlog seems greatly pleased with how work on it is progressing.

In a new message shared on X (or Twitter), Barlog said that he has recently seen some "early things" tied to his next game at Santa Monica Studio and was left greatly impressed. Barlog primarily praised those that he's been working on the title in tandem with and said that the team developing the project is "just beyond *f***ing brilliant." As for the nature of this game and what it entails, Barlog provided no additional details whatsoever, which means that eager fans are still left in the dark for the time being.

seeing some early things coming together on this thing I am working on right now and GOD DAMN the people I get to work with at @SonySantaMonica are just fucking beyond brilliant.



video games are cool.💙 pic.twitter.com/oJAyxgfd9X — golrab of the frost (@corybarlog) March 22, 2024

In all likelihood, Barlog's next game at Santa Monica Studio is likely tied to an IP that isn't associated with God of War. Given that this project has been in the works since God of War Ragnarok was also in development, there's a good chance that Santa Monica Studio split into two teams at some point and began creating multiple games simultaneously. As a result, there could be another wing of the company that continues to work on God of War, as the franchise is without a doubt the biggest and most popular one that PlayStation currently owns. When it comes to the title that Barlog is helming, though, it seems more than likely that the famed director is creating something completely new that PlayStation fans haven't seen before.

