God of War Director Cory Barlog Teases New PS5 Game

God of War director Cory Barlog revealed this week that he is not returning to the same role for the upcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok. While this news was somewhat surprising to many fans, Barlog himself is still very much active at developer Santa Monica Studio, he just seems to be working on something completely different that may be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future.

In an interview that Barlog took part in following Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event, it was teased that he is very much working on something new behind the scenes at Santa Monica Studio right now. When asked if he could potentially reveal what he might be doing, Barlog playfully declined. “Oh, you’d like that, wouldn’t you? You’d like me to just spill the beans and tell you everything that’s going on right now,” he said. “We’re actually doing a bunch of stuff, it’s really exciting, all the things that we’re doing. And you’re tempted to know, ‘What is this?’ But I don’t have anything I can really talk about right now, specifically. Mostly because we’re really focused on God of War Ragnarok. […] I think we’ll wait to get any deeper into anything else until later.”

Even though he might not be willing to “spill the beans” at this point in time, it definitely sounds like Santa Monica Studio could be in the early stages of working on a new game outside of God of War Ragnarok for PS5. Barlog himself is still considered a creative director at the studio as well, which might indicate that he’s helming a completely different title internally. While it’ll likely be quite some time until we learn more about this mysterious game, to know that Santa Monica might already toiling away on something completely different from God of War is quite exciting.

