God of War Ragnarok Named Best PlayStation Exclusive in Extensive Fan Vote

PlayStation fans have voted and they have deemed that God of War Ragnarok is the best exclusive that the console manufacturer has released in recent years. With "March Madness" now upon us, Sony opted to make a bracket that pitted its own exclusives from primarily the PlayStation 5 era against one another. And while God of War Ragnarok ended up winning the competition, this bracket happened to shed more light on how fans view PlayStation's various franchises.

Shared on social media today, Sony announced the final results of its ongoing bracket. Beginning last week on March 11, a total of 16 PlayStation exclusives entered the bracket and included the likes of Uncharted 4, The Last of Us, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima, among others. When all was said and done, though, the final battle for the title of best PlayStation game ended up being a showdown between God of War and God of War Ragnarok. At the end of the day, the sequel ended up being the victor after hauling in a little more than 52% of the votes from a group of 39,000 voters.

And the winner is... God of War Ragnarök 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5mCB29ipw9 — Sony (@Sony) March 19, 2024

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this bracket is that the final eight games only ended up spanning across five different franchises. Both God of War and Ragnarok made the top eight alongside Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequel, The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2, and finally Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. Despite being so popular with fans, both Spider-Man installments then failed to make the "Final Four" as these games lost out to The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima.

Even though this is a very small sample size, it seems apparent that God of War is the most popular PlayStation franchise by far. This conclusion is only further verified by the sales that God of War and Ragnarok have each seen since their respective launches. As a result, the God of War series is clearly one that PlayStation is going to want to keep around for the long haul, although no such plans for a new entry have yet to be announced.

How do you feel about the results of this new bracket from PlayStation? And do you agree that God of War Ragnarok was the bext exclusive in this competition? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.