God of War Creative Director Sits Down in New Video to Answer 102 Rapid-Fire Questions

We’ve gotten several amazing inside looks into the upcoming God of War game, including where the creative direction may lead with future titles, thanks to the good team over at Game Informer. Now, thanks to a new video, we’ve got even more of an inside scoop when creative director Cory Barlog sat down in an interview in the video above to answer 102 rapid-fire questions about the upcoming game.

Some of the topics include whether or not the E3 demo is actually in the game, how much boat time is required in the new title, being able to actually use that swanky axe to chop down trees (we’re oddly excited about that one), the fact that there’s no map in-game, no combo counter, and just how many puzzles will be encountered (a lot). Barlog also says the only thing more difficult about the new God of War game is child birth. Alright there, Barlog, easy …

He also mentions that though the Greek world was destroyed in previous installments, the Norse world is different entirely. There is also a lot of Kratos and son bonding time to be seen, which not surprising given when we’ve seen so far in the past. 3,432 is the official number of people Kratos has killed, CANON!

At least we have confirmation that Atreus can’t die with a gameplay mistake, which is good for those of us that are bound to get attached to the new character. Barlog also confirms that Kratos’ ash is in fact fading over time, and that he knows only 2 words of the home language that the game is set in – at least we don’t feel quite so bad about being unfamiliar with Scandinavian.

Inspiration, a lot of hilarious banter, and more can all be seen in the recently released video. For now, we still patiently await an official release date – though at least we can still look forward to a 2018 release date!