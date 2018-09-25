‘God of War’ Director Believes Telltale Games Should Do Right By Its Former Employees

This past week's shake-up over at Telltale Games has left quite a few people angry. Over 200 employees lost their jobs with no severance, and some have even filed a class-action lawsuit over the action. But obviously right should be done by them, and no one sounded this off better than God of War director Cory Barlog.

The director took to Twitter following Telltale Games' latest post, in which it stated that it would talk to partners about possibly completing its The Walking Dead: The Final Season, a project that's been up in the air since the latest events occurred. However, his concern was more over the people that were let go. And rightfully so.

"I would hope this means that you will first pay your entire team their severance, and then proceed to finish the final episodes," he said. "I would be fine waiting however long it took to ensure we first treated those who worked so hard with the humanity and respect they deserve."

There had been talk for some time about the treatment of said former employees, which will no doubt be discussed with the lawsuit. Not to mention that it sounds like the higher-ups at the company got proper settlements out of the matter.

Barlog's heartfelt post has created quite a stir on Twitter, with many gamers and others within the industry agreeing with him:

Telltale hasn't responded to Barlog's tweet, but there's no question waves were made here. We'll just have to wait and see what the company does next at this point. Hopefully it's the right thing.

