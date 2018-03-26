God of War Director Explains Why Single Player Games Are Awesome

Over the year’s the rising popularity of multiplayer games and the “games as a service” model has led many gamers and pundits alike to declare that the AAA single-player experience is dying. While this declaration is hyperbolic, it isn’t without merit. No, AAA single-players games are going nowhere, not any time soon at least. However, they may become less and less common, something we are already starting to see.

In steps God of War, a first-party Sony Interactive Entertainment game from PlayStation in-house developer Santa Monica Studio that is not only a AAA single-player game, but one that appears to be of the highest quality, and with a large marketing campaign behind it. And all of this is in the face of no multiplayer or loot boxes, just a single-player model of yesteryear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, God of War Director Cory Barlog recently sat down with US Gamer to shed light on why single-player games, like his, are so awesome:

“Accessibility, pick up and play, fun,” said Barlog. “Deliver on the promise of the back of the box.

“That’s why single-player games are awesome. I still feel like I have that experience that I had in school where would be like, ‘I can’t wait to get home. I’m going to get transported into this whole other world.’ The fantastic fantasy movies from the ’80s are still inspirations, like The Neverending Story. People look at me funny when I say it’s an inspiration and are like, ‘But that’s a kid’s movie.’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s an amazing movie!’ It’s an amazing complete world that is painting this fantastic picture of a world we don’t know. Legend, Labyrinth, Ladyhawk—any movie from the ’80s that had an ‘L’ in it. These movies were formative to me. And they still inspire me.”

Barlog’s gushing admiration for single-player games is one many gamers echo: the feeling of getting lost in another world. While multiplayer games can offer this, it’s usually not an equal replication.

God of War is poised to release on April 20th, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Upon release, it will cost $59.99 USD.