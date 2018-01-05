Next God Of War Could Take Place In Egypt Or The Mayan Era

The upcoming issue of Game Informer is going to be all about the God of War franchise and what fans can expect from this new direction. We’ve previously reported an extensive look at what’s to come both in combat and other areas of gameplay, but one thing that was interesting is what is on a lot of our minds: what’s next?

According to the developers behind the upcoming title, the team knew that after Ascension, that Kratos’ story was complete. At that point, the “higher ups” were done with the franchise completely, so in order to keep it going – they needed to pitch something big. That something apparently was big enough, because now we have a new adventure that lies within Norse mythology and casts Kratos in his most important role yet: a father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But then, where next? If the series was so close to being cast off and they want to try to keep it going – they have to go even bigger, even better in the future. Or, they could bury Kratos and his legend and move on. Luckily for us, that doesn’t seem to be the case and, as per the Game Informer coverage, talks of both Egyptian and Mayan eras are being heavily talked about.

The Egyptian era would do well, we can see that evident in the high praise the last Assassin’s Creed game, Origins, received. Egyptian culture has always been a huge interest of mine personally, so I definitely wouldn’t mind seeing an all new adventure there – especially alongside Kratos. That being said, a Mayan game has incredible potential and a much smaller competition rate with other franchises. It could be huge, and if done right – could open the doors to many time-based games to explore other historical references outside of the cookie cutter locations that we keep seeing on repeat.

Whatever may come, we are excited for it! Unfortunately, God of War does not have a release date yet, but it does have a 2018 release window. With more and more inside looks at the upcoming game, a solid release date announcement should be coming soon.