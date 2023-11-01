God of War Ragnarok DLC Reportedly Being Announced Soon

A new report has claimed that PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio will soon be announcing DLC of some sort for God of War Ragnarok. Earlier this year, rumors first started making the rounds suggesting that new content tied to the latest God of War entry could soon be coming about. At this point in time, PlayStation has yet to confirm these rumors to be true whatsoever, but it sounds like this silence might not be lasting much longer.

According to Spanish publication Areajugones, a new source tied to PlayStation has indicated that DLC for God of War Ragnarok is absolutely real and should be announced before the end of 2023. Although it's not clear when this announcement will come about, The Game Awards 2023, which is taking place in early December, was mentioned as a potential venue for the reveal. Additionally, it was said that this DLC might not be actual DLC at all and could instead be a "medium-sized game" that is similar in scope to what Insomniac Games did with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In a general sense, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see God of War Ragnarok get a spin-off for multiple reasons. For starters, the manner in which Ragnarok's story ends somewhat sets the stage for a new installment in the series to come about in the Norse setting. Beyond this, and as mentioned, PlayStation has shown a larger willingness in recent years to release shorter titles that are tied to larger franchises. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Infamous: First Light have all previously released as standalone offerings that have proven to be quite popular. With this in mind, it would be logical for God of War to be the next series that PlayStation would look to support in this same way.

How do you feel about God of War Ragnarok potentially getting new DLC or a full-fledged spin-off in the future? And do you think that this reveal will likely take place at The Game Awards?