God of War Ragnarok Sequel Teased by Insider

According to a well known industry insider and leaker, Santa Monica Studio -- the team responsible for the God of War series -- is working on a follow-up to God of War Ragnarok, however, it's not really clear at the moment if it's just DLC for the 2022 PS5 and PS4 game or "a half-sequel," which is to say something more akin a standalone expansion then a proper follow-up. In other words, something more like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales rather Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The new intel comes the way of ViewerAnon over on Twitter, a source that has proven reliable in the past. Unfortunately, they don't say much else. There's no word of a release date, whether or not the PS4 will be dropped, or when it could be revealed. All that is relayed is the information above.

PlayStation has been experimenting more and more with what many call "half-sequels" or standalone expansions. Recent examples of this include Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Infamous First Light, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales. The reason they are called half-sequels is because they are far more than just DLC or even an expansion, however they are usually very similar to product they are following up, lighter on content, cheaper to make, and aren't as expensive to buy either.

For now, take this new information with a grain of salt. Even if this intel is accurate it doesn't mean it's going to remain so as everything is subject to change. So far, neither PlayStation nor Santa Monica Studios nor anyone involved with either has commented on this rumor. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Given PlayStation's history of releasing half-sequels, the current market and expenses of game development, and the reputation of the leaker, we suspect this is probably true, however, as the source suggests, if it is the case, a smaller team featuring newer hires will be working on the release, not the entire studio.