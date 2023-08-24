God of War Ragnarok DLC Rumored to Be in Development

A new rumor has claimed that PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio are creating DLC for God of War Ragnarok. Upon its launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the end of 2022, Ragnarok became a smash hit for Sony as it wasn't only well-received by critics and fans, but it shattered sales records for PlayStation. Now, it sounds as though Sony is looking to cash in further on this success by releasing new playable content of some sort.

Shared on social media this afternoon, a user that goes by The Snitch (who has had a number of accurate scoops previously) said that God of War Ragnarok DLC "is on the way." No further pieces of information such as when this add-on would be released or what it would be associated with were provided. As such, it's hard to know what to think about this rumor for the time being, so take what has been stated with a grain of salt.

Generally speaking, DLC for God of War Ragnarok wouldn't be surprising for a number of reasons. As mentioned, Ragnarok sold incredibly well for Sony and is already one of the best-selling first-party games in PlayStation history. Because of this, there's an expansive audience of players that would feasibly look to buy this expansion. PlayStation's other first-party releases have been no stranger to receive DLC in the past as games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima all ended up getting expanded content of their own.

God of War Ragnarok Director Dismissed DLC Previously

(Photo: PlayStation)

The only caveat with this rumor is that those at Santa Monica Studio itself have previously indicated that DLC for God of War Ragnarok probably wouldn't come about. Following the release of Ragnarok last year, director Eric Williams suggested that DLC for the game likely wouldn't be happening. Although Williams didn't shoot it down entirely, he didn't seem to think that there was anything else for Santa Monica Studios to add to the title that it hadn't included in the base game. As such, he suggested that development on Ragnarok likely wouldn't continue after launch, outside of releasing continued updates and patches.

"I don't know man, [God of War Ragnarok] is big," Williams said about the idea of DLC. "I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it."

What's Next for God of War?

Moving forward, PlayStation still has a lot of plans for the God of War franchise even if DLC for Ragnarok doesn't end up happening. Currently, a TV series based on 2018's God of War is in development and will come to Prime Video in the future. Additionally, the conclusion of Ragnarok left the door open for more God of War video games to release down the road. At this point in time, no new God of War games have been announced, but recent job listings at Santa Monica Studio suggest a new installment could already be in the pipeline.