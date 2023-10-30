God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Releasing on New PC Platform

PlayStation has announced that it will soon be bringing both God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to a new platform on PC. Over the past few years, PlayStation has continued to expand its foothold in the PC space by bringing some of its biggest exclusives to the platform. Titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider-Man, Days Gone, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and numerous others have all arrived on PC previously. Now, PlayStation is giving PC users even more options when it comes to buying its games.

Revealed this morning, it was shared that God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will soon be available to purchase on GOG. Previously, both of these PlayStation releases were purchasable on Steam and Epic Games Store, but Sony is now looking to let them loose on a new platform. In total, this will bring four PlayStation games to GOG with both Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn having already been available.

Although it might be exciting to hear that God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are releasing on GOG, there's still not an exact launch date for these ports just yet. Instead, they're only said to be "Coming Soon" to the platform. With this in mind, we'll likely hear more about a specified release date in the coming days or weeks. Until then, you can learn more about both God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection along with seeing each in action for PC via the trailers and descriptions attached below.

God of War

"His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same. Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains and caves of pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters and gods. With an over the shoulder camera that brings the player closer to the action than ever before, fights in God of War mirror the pantheon of Norse creatures Kratos will face: grand, gritty and grueling. A new main weapon and new abilities retain the defining spirit of the God of War series while presenting a vision of conflict that forges new ground in the genre."

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

"Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the Uncharted franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive."