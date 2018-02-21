‘God of War’ Gets Awesome Minimalist Hoodies and More

God of War connection aside, these Kratos hoodies look awesome. The red lines are all it takes to get the job done.

You can pre-order the God of War: Kratos black hoodie here and the white version here in sizes X-XXL. Both are $52.99 with free shipping. The white version could maybe double as an Okami hoodie, so you get a 2-for-1 value there. And guess what? There’s more to this God of War fashion collection than just these hoodies!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll also find two new t-shirt designs – God of War: ‘Put on a Rage Face’ t-shirt and the God of War: ‘Power Plant Yggdrasil’ t-shirt. The t-shirts are 100% cotton and are available in sizes S-XXL for $25.99 each with free shipping.

On the accessories side we have the God of War: Norse Omen Necklace ($24.99 with free shipping), which is a small silver metal medallion with the God of War logo on a black leather cord with clasp fastening. Next is the God of War: ‘Call from the Wild’ Metal Badge Cap ($36.99 with free shipping). The cap features a metal God of War Omega crest on the front against a printed background with red peak. Finally, the God Of War ‘Trust in Me World Serpent Wallet ($24.99 with free shipping) is a bifold wallet featuring card and note slots with a secure coin compartment. The wallet is brown and grey with a serpent emblem on the front and the text “A New Beginning” on the inside.

Just keep in mind that all of the products mentioned above are available for pre-order in limited quantities, so you’ll want to grab yours as soon as you can.

This official clothing and accessory range is just the latest bit of merch for God of War fans to be exited about. Loot Crate has announced a limited edition God of War crate that will include all kinds of gear and collectibles. There’s also a pretty amazing Collector’s Edition and Stone Mason edition on the way.

God of War hits the Playstation 4 on April 20th, 2018. Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the game when they pre-order.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.