God of War Novel to be Written by Cory Barlog’s Father

The revamped God of War was met with immense success when it released on the PlayStation 4, and for good reason! Seeing the infamous Kratos within a new mythology, as well as observing the interesting dynamic as he struggles through parenthood with his son Atreus following a tumultous time, there were many reasons for players to be intrigued. The rich story offered a lot on the gaming console, but now there is even more to enjoy!

Just announced, a new novelization has been announced that explores even more about Kratos and Atreus’ dynamic, including Atreus’ transformation into a seasoned fighter. Even better? The upcoming book will be written by director Cory Barlog’s father! Appropriate, given the source material!

According to the Amazon listing:

“His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series–satisfying combat; breathtaking scale; and a powerful narrative–and fuses them anew.”

The latest entry into the franchise is yet another way fans can immerse themselves once more into this stunning Norse environment. Now just to make a game based off how many times “Boy” can be counted within the upcoming book!

The novel itself doesn’t release until August 28th, but it is available to pre-order right now for $14.95! Get your own copy right here!

In other God of War news, Barlog himself recently addressed The Last of Us comparisons while also delivering a message to those that thing of it as an insult:

“The thing with The Last of Us, is, for me, I think a lot of people mean it as a dig, which I’ve never really understood. Like, “oh, you’re just doing your own Last of Us“, so, o-Kay. One, I am incredibly inspired by Neil and his team, they are absolutely otherworldly with their abilities and how talented they are and how much they bring to and elevate the medium. And I think to me, I would love to be considered as somebody alongside, or even within the proximity of someone who helped elevate the work that we do.”

He added, “I will never ever be bothered by the fact that we are being compared to The Last of Us, because I think it’s truly a watershed moment in our industry. So to be considered in the same vein as that is fantastic. But I think it shortsells any idea when you say there’s a similar part to something else, like “aw man, The Avengers is ripping off Batman. You’ve got people running around in outfits”. Of course, there are outfitted people and there’s superhero stuff, but it’s not just ripping off Batman.

“I think we’re all inspired by each other. We’re all riffing on each other. At the end of the day, every one of us is ripping off stories from the Greeks and from the Bard, and from everything. There’s nothing new, even “new” is inspired by something. We’re all, either consciously or unconsciously, we’re inspired. I think that’s a good thing.”

The man makes a solid point. A game’s success does not immediately equate to another’s failure. There was a lot to love about both titles and influence can be found everywhere. To be compared to such a magnificent title, even more so to still remain on its own two legs, is a phenomenal compliment.

You can read the full interview with our friends over at GamingBolt right here. As for God of War, the breathtaking latest exclusive is available now for PS4.

