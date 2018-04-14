Win a God of War PS4 Pro Bundle and Leviathan Axe Replica

New PlayStation quests are now available ahead of God of War’s launch that gives players the chance to win a PS4 Pro bundle, a replica of Kratos’ Leviathan axe, and more.

The PlayStation quests follow a similar pattern to previous tasks like those seen during Far Cry 5’s launch that require PlayStation fans to perform certain actions involving God of War. At the moment, there are four quests that are available: God of War Kratos Axe-Prop Foam Replica Sweepstakes, God of War Kratos Avatar Quest, God of War Kratos Avatar Quest, God of War “Secret” Avatar Quest, and God of War PS4 Pro Bundle Sweepstakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the quests such as the axe replica sweepstakes can be completed right now, but others require users to check back in at a later date. In order to enter yourself for a chance to win the axe, you have to head to the PlayStation Live site where the quests are found and follow the instructions on the “Quests” panel to the right. All that’s required for the axe contest is that you click on the box for the quest and then watch the Norse World video. It’s the same video that we reported on earlier, so you may have seen it before, but you have to watch it through the PlayStation site for it to count. Also, be sure you hit the button to enter the contest to make sure the submission goes through.

For the avatar quests, Kratos’ avatar can be earned now while the “Secret” avatar will have to be earned later. To get Kratos’ avatar, all you have to do is answer a trivia question about the upcoming God of War game. Only one question is asked, so it’s unclear if there are a pool of questions that are randomly selected, but the two that were seen were easy enough if you’ve been paying attention to the game’s development. For the “Secret” avatar, the quest asks players to return during a live stream on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. PT, the night before the game launches. This quest will only be active for a limited time and will involve a secret phrase necessary to complete the quest.

And then there’s the grand prize, a God of War PS4 Pro bundle. To enter this contest, you have to answer one trivia question that’s also pretty easy and then return to the PlayStation Live site again on April 19. If you haven’t pre-ordered your console bundle by now, this contest may be one of your only ways to get the deal without paying more at a third-party location. It’s a limited-edition bundle, and you may have noticed that the offers are already all sold out at various retailers.

All of the quests end on April 19 before the game launches, so be sure to complete them before then if you’re interested in the rewards.