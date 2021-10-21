God of War Has Sold Nearly 20 Million Copies

PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio announced this week that the critically-acclaimed PlayStation 4 title God of War would finally be coming to PC in early 2022. Alongside making this announcement official after years of speculation from fans, Sony also happened to disclose how many units God of War has sold around the world at this point in time. In short, the sales milestone for the game is nothing short of remarkable and stands as one of the best-selling PlayStation games of all-time.

Disclosed on the PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studio’s Grace Orlady confirmed that God of War has already sold close to 20 million copies on PlayStation 4 since arriving back in 2018. To be specific, the total sales for the game currently sit at 19.5 million. Orlady iterated that this total is the amount that has been sold through to consumers as well, which means that the actual amount of copies that have been shipped to retailers is a bit higher. Additionally, this sales milestone is retroactive to August 2021.

Based on numbers that have been publicly revealed, this sales total for God of War makes it the highest-selling first-party title on PS4. Other games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Horizon Zero Dawn have all been confirmed by Sony to have sold over 10 million copies as well in the past.

With near-certainty, God of War should become the first title developed in the PS4 era that will end up passing the 20 million copy threshold when it comes to PC early next year on January 14. Although it remains to be seen just how good this PC port might be, if it’s half as impressive as the PS4 iteration, it should continue to be a rousing success for PlayStation on this new platform.

What do you think about the success of God of War? And do you think that next year’s sequel, God of War Ragnarok, has a chance to outsell the 2018 entry in the series? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.