God of War PC Release Date Revealed

The God of War game from 2018 is coming to the PC platform, Sony announced this week. It’ll depart from the PlayStation consoles for the first time and will be available to PC players on January 14th with a “wide range of graphical presets and options” in tow so that PC players can configure their cutscene-free experience accordingly. God of War Ragnarok was not mentioned in the announcement, so there’s expectedly no news of that game being released for the PC platform at this time.

Grace Orlady, the senior community manager at Sony Santa Monica Studio, announced the PC version of God of War this week in a post on the PlayStation Blog. With over 19.5 million copies of God of War sold on the PlayStation 4 as of August 2021, Orlady said the developers “can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.”

In addition to tech such as NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex, Orlady said the game’s PC version will also support things like ultra-wide support and custom keyboard and mouse configurations as well as gamepads like the DualSense. It’ll also support different settings to match whatever devices you’re using, so those on PC will likely end up seeing a better version of God of War if the systems used can manage it. That was our experience with the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn, so it makes sense that God of War would follow suit.

“Our PC version includes a wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup,” Orlady said. “From higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections to enhancements to the ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO – God of War on the PC can create striking visual quality unique to the platform.”

Purchasing God of War on the PC platform will also net you some digital content that was available in the console version, too. Buyers will automatically gain access to the Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus, Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, and the Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin.

Sony said it’ll have more details about the PC version of God of War to share as we approach the January release date of the PC port.