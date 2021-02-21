God of War Director Teases That 'Ragnarok' Might Not Be the PS5 Sequel's Title

✖

Since its reveal last year, many have been calling the new God of War sequel for PlayStation 5 “God of War: Ragnarok” by default. This is primarily because, at this point, Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation haven’t announced what the formal name of the next installment in the God of War series will actually be. That being said, if a new tease from God of War director and writer Cory Barlog is any indication, it looks as though “Ragnarok” won’t be in the title after all.

In a new tweet from Barlog on Twitter, the famed video game director shared an article that used the God of War: Ragnarok naming convention. Barlog provided a caption of his own when sharing the tweet and asked, “How have I never heard of this game?” While not outright confirmed by him, it seems to be a suggestion that God of War: Ragnarok isn’t the name of the next game in the series after all.

😳 How have I never heard of this game? https://t.co/zyDCww2eFN — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 21, 2021

That being said, Barlog could just be pulling everyone’s legs with this latest tweet. If you happen to follow Barlog on Twitter, you’re likely aware that he doesn’t talk about the next God of War game all that much. And even when he does, it’s often in sly ways like this that somehow poke fun at the project’s existence in the first place.

Still, it does stand to reason that God of War: Ragnarok is very much not the name of the forthcoming sequel. The only reason this title came about in the first place is because the game’s reveal trailer simply featured the God of War logo alongside the words “Ragnarok is Coming.” Many then began using God of War: Ragnarok as shorthand to refer to the upcoming title, although those who work on the game in any capacity have never called it anything of the sort.

For now, all we know with absolute certainty about the next God of War is that it’s scheduled to release on PS5 in 2021. A version of the game for PlayStation 4 could be in the cards as well, but the powers that be over at Sony haven’t confirmed or denied this information. With its launch still planned for this year, be sure to keep following our coverage of the sequel right here if you’d like to stay in the loop.

Do you think Barlog's tease here indicates that God of War: Ragnarok isn't the name of the sequel after all? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.