God of War: Ragnarok May Not Be a PS5 Exclusive

God of War: Ragnarok, whatever that project may end up being, has not yet been confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It makes sense to imagine it being exclusive to the now current generation of consoles given how we know little about when it might actually release, but PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan still isn’t saying one way or another yet whether God of War: Ragnarok will only be on the new generation or will also come to the PlayStation 4.

Ryan shared some exceptionally brief comments about God of War: Ragnarok during an interview with The Telegraph where he discussed the launch of the PlayStation 5, next-gen plans, and more. Part of that discussion briefly turned to the God of War: Ragnarok project which was first teased back in September 2020. When asked whether the game would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive or not, Ryan had little to offer in the way of a definitive answer and put off the topic to another day.

“Sorry. I've got nothing to say about that today,” Ryan said.

That’s not a lot of information to go off of, but it does bring one positive bit of news for PlayStation 4 owners who aren’t upgrading anytime soon since it means the game isn’t confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive yet. Sony has been much more about ushering people into the next generation of consoles compared to Xbox’s strategy of playing wherever you want on whatever you want, but we’ve seen some things like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales come to both platforms next to things like Demon’s Souls which is a PlayStation 5 exclusive. As Ryan suggested, it’s still too early to indicate now which path God of War: Ragnarok will follow.

It’s also pretty early to guess what Ragnarok actually is and what all it’ll entail. The common theory following the first tease for the new project was that it’d be a sequel to God of War, and that theory makes perfect sense given how the most recent game ended with an obvious setup for more to come. That detail still hasn’t been confirmed though, so whether this is a true sequel or some sort of side project existing alongside God of War remains to be seen.