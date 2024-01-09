God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn TV Series Get Major Update From Sony

Writing has started on the TV adaptations of Sony's beloved gaming franchises God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. There are few details available on either show, neither of which is expected to premiere until at least 2025, but at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday, Sony revealed that progress was being made on the shows. God of War went into development early last year at Prime Video, and Amazon ordered a first season in December. Herizon Zero Dawn already had a writer in place, with the project headed to Netflix. Both have at least some of their creative staffs in place.

The Umbrella Academy's Steve Blackman started adapting Horizon Zero Dawn in 2022, but it has been about a year since there was any big news on that front. In December, director Cory Barlog was out there giving updates on God of War.

You can see a post from The Game Awards's Geoff Keighley, who was onsite for the panel, below.

Writing is underway for the series based on GOD OF WAR for Prime Video and HORIZON ZERO DAWN for Netflix. #SonyCES #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/xEg2HkqTI6 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 9, 2024

Horizon Zero Dawn takes place 1,000 years in the future, in a post-apocalyptic world where civilization are back to basics, living in tribes of hunter-gatherers and doing battle with armies of machines empowered by their ancestors. The juxtaposition of the Kamandi-style jungles and costumes alongside massive, hulking machines bent on the player's destruction gives the game a distinctive look and feel that will presumably carry over to the show.

Per Amazon, God of War is set to be helmed by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) while Mark Fergus (Iron Man) and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) will write and produce the show. Additionally, God of War video game director Cory Barlog will also serve as an executive producer. Amazon also made it clear that the show will directly adapt the 2018 God of War game, which picks up long after the journeys of Kratos in the Greek realm. Here's the synopsis from the most recent press release on the show:

"The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard," says the press release's description of the TV series. "When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."