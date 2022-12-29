God of War Ragnarok Trick Simplifies One of the Most Frustrating Boss Fights

If you've played God of War Ragnarok and have a favorite boss or two, you're just as likely to have one or two bosses that stood out as your absolute least favorites, the ones that either took you forever to beat or just had annoying mechanics to maneuver around. One of those bosses is probably Ormstunga, a foe which you might not remember by name but sure would by its moveset. The agile, lethal boss is a pain to track and probably will take more than one try to beat for any player encountering it for the first time, but one player has discovered an easy trick to make short work of the creature.

The Ormstunga, for those who may have forgotten, is an optional boss found in when pursuing the quest called "The Lost Treasure Favor," and he's one that many players found much more difficult than it probably had any right to be. the creature attacks with quick flurries of swipes, but its signature attack is a jumping one where it winds up like Sonic the Hedgehog and flies towards Kratos. That move has the potential to one-shot our hero even if you're not playing on the hardest difficulty, but that's only if you let him use the attack in the first place.

God of War Ragnarok player and Redditor MrWosabi shared a clip recently that showed exactly how that's possible by using one ability to stunlock the Ormstunga. The trick involves using the Draupnir Spear as well as the Impaling Thrust upgrade. To use those together to beat the Ormstunga, you only have to knock it down first somehow (parries are great for this) and then hit it with an Impaling Thrust. The boss will try to get back up, but if you time your attacks right, you can keep it trapped in an infinite loop where it can't get back to its feet which means you're free to keep using Impaling Thrusts until it's defeated.

Is it a fun or necessarily fair way to beat the boss? No, but the Ormstunga isn't exactly fun or fair itself, so any way that players can get by it without retrying the fight 10 times is a welcome trick.