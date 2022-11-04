Here's What a PS4 Running God of War Ragnarok Sounds Like

A new video showcases just how loud the PlayStation 4 gets when it's running God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok, at least for now, appears to be the last major PlayStation exclusive for PlayStation 4. Sony has not stated with any certainty that it would be the last game, but it's possible that the continued shortage of consoles could mean something like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PS4 to ensure it can sell more copies and reach a bigger audience. Of course, that also means that the team would have to work hard to scale the game for PS4 accordingly and if it's been developed up until now as a PS5 game that may be exceptionally challenging or not even possible.

Either way, many are excited to get their hands on God of War Ragnarok and while many will surely be playing on PS5, some are content with checking out Kratos' new journey on PS4. People have been cracking jokes about what the game would do to the PS4 given its visual fidelity, scope, and so on for a nearly decade old console for a while now. Well, it seems like it was probably pretty fair to make those jokes. Although it has been reported to run great on PS4, it comes at a cost: It's extremely loud. GameSpot posted a new video that compares the sound of a PS4 while running God of War Ragnarok to the sound of a jet engine... and they're both pretty deafening.

No, your ears aren't broken. #GodOfWarRagnarok may run well on PS4 but at what cost?! 🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/pQ0kJrHqDo — GameSpot (@GameSpot) November 3, 2022

Whether that will be a problem remains to be seen. God of War Ragnarok is pretty lengthy as it took us between 25 – 30 hours just to beat the story and there's a lot of meaty side content, so a loud console could get annoying. As for what we though of the game, ComicBook gave God of War Ragnarok a 4.5/5 and praised its incredibly well written story, but noted that it has some problems with things like pacing.

God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9th, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. Are you going to play the game on PS4? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.