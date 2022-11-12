PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players

God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.

You see, the PlayStation 5 has a feature that will show you content from around the world for games you're playing. If you wishlisted or pre-ordered God of War Ragnarok, the PS5 thinks you'll be interested in seeing things like YouTube videos about the game. However, as reported by Lifehacker, this has resulted in big spoilers being pushed on to the home screen of people's PlayStations via images and videos. Things people really shouldn't see are plastered on their screen and it has caused a lot of frustration. While Sony may find its own way to push content while filtering spoilers, you can completely opt out of this feature if you want. Simply go to the "Explore" tab on the Games section of your PS5 home screen, click the button in the top right hand corner that says "Followed Games", and then you can unselect God of War Ragnarok and other games.

God of War Ragnarok is a pretty rich game with a lot of secrets and exciting moments that you'll likely want to preserve for yourself. It's also a very long game, taking 20 – 30 hours just to finish the main story. So, it may take some time before you can safely browse the internet once again. We gave God of War Ragnarok a 4.5/5 and praised it for its incredible story, you can read our review here.

Have you managed to remain unspoiled with God of War Ragnarok?

