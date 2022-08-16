God of War Ragnarok Leak Reveals First Look at Odin

A new leak tied to the upcoming PlayStation game God of War Ragnarok has now given us our first look at Odin. In 2018's God of War, the Norse "All-Father" was mentioned numerous times, but the game never actually showed off what Odin looked like. And while developer Santa Monica Studio has already confirmed that Odin will play a large role in Ragnarok, we now seem to have finally caught a glimpse of his look.

Shared on Reddit by user and frequent leaker AestheticGamer, a new image of Odin from God of War Ragnarok has now come about. Although it's unclear how this user obtained this image, the version of Odin that we see presented here stems from concept art for the character. As such, it's hard to know if this version of Odin is the one that will be reflected in the final version of Ragnarok. Either way, Odin features a rather unassuming look, which is interesting given that he's the most powerful god within the Norse pantheon.

You can see this leaked art of Odin from God of War Ragnarok right here if you're interested.

In all likelihood, Santa Monica Studio won't keep Odin completely under wraps before the release of God of War Ragnarok. Not only do we already know that Odin will play a large role in the game's story, but Santa Monica Studio has also confirmed that actor Richard Schiff will also be playing the character. As such, it seems likely that we might catch an official glimpse of Odin in a new trailer for God of War Ragnarok before the game launches later this fall.

Speaking of release, God of War Ragnarok is set to arrive in just a few short months on November 9th. When it does launch, it will be available to play on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

What are your thoughts on Odin based on this new leak that has come about? Does the character model match what you envisioned of him? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.