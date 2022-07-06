God of War Ragnarok Trailer Reveals First Look at Fenrir

God of War Ragnarok finally got its release date on Wednesday, but that's not all Sony shared this week. In addition to that, a cinematic trailer for the new game was shared with that trailer apparently giving us our first look at another new character Kratos and Atreus will encounter in Ragnarok. That character is the Norse legend Fenrir, and based on what's shown in the trailer, it's unclear for now whether the giant wolf will be a friend or a foe.

The trailer itself was only 30 seconds long, so it offers precious little about God of War Ragnarok. We do see a brief look at Fenrir towards the end of the trailer, however, with the wolf towering over Kratos and Atreus after they fight off a horde of enemies. Its size is right up there with some of the other enemies Kratos has faced in his past, but it's no less imposing.

A PlayStation Blog post was released alongside this trailer and the release date, but it didn't offer much more info about the new character. Grace Orlady, the senior community manager at Santa Monica Studio, did play coy about the relationship Kratos and Atreus will have with this character, however. The post said this trailer shows "some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against." That "could" is carrying a lot of weight there to suggest that this final shot of them squaring off against Fenrir could be a misdirection, but we won't know for sure until Ragnarok releases.

There's also precedent for that to happen based on what transpired in God of War from 2018. The World Serpent, Jormungandr, was similarly set up to look like a boss players would have to fight, but that turned out to not be the case with Jormungandr serving as a helpful ally instead. Norse mythology dictates that Fenrir and Jormungandr are siblings and are both sons of Loki with Fenrir destined to kill Odin once Ragnarok comes about. Norse buffs could probably dive deeper into the subject, but the purpose of Fenrir and the fact that this next game centers around Ragnarok suggests that this mythical beast will play a pivotal part in the next journey Kratos and Atreus embark on.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 9th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.