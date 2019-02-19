These ‘God of War’ Reaction GIFs Are Perfect for Every Occasion

God of War’s release was a big win for the PlayStation 4 with the series revived and reimagined in a totally new direction, but it also led to the creation of some diverse gaming GIFs applicable to many different situations.

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is the group to thank for the creation of the newest God of War game and the GIFs it spawned, but a Redditor by the name of Falconbox is to thank for the album below that organized the GIFs in one spot. From Kratos to Atreus to Freya and more characters from God of War, the GIFs are modeled after existing reaction GIFs with original characters replaced by Kratos and company.

The album below serves not only as the perfect collection for any gaming-related reactions that are needed, it also clues people in on references they might not understand. Since all these God of War GIFs are inspired by other scenes from movies and TV shows, the user included the original GIFs next to each God of War scene with Napoleon Dynamite, Parks and Recreation, and more showing up in the gallery.

If you follow the right people on Twitter, you might’ve already seen several of these GIFs shared before finding them in this album. Cory Barlog, the creator of the new God of War game which was released in April 2018, uses the GIFs occasionally. They show up often when celebrating God of War’s awards it’s won since release which means they get plenty of chances to make appearances considering how successful the game’s been.

Huzzah to my wonderful development family @SonySantaMonica for the DICE GOTY award! ❤️ you all! Thank you for all your amazing work!!! pic.twitter.com/szX1v81WeE — Cory Barlog 🎮 (@corybarlog) February 14, 2019

Huzzah to the @SonySantaMonica music and audio team, Pete, Mike, Lelani, Keith and Chuck (and every other brilliant dev who made music and audio) for your DICE awards! @bearmccreary you are a god damn musical genius!! Thank for agreeing to be part of this crazy ride. ❤️🍻 pic.twitter.com/klABkpyLq0 — Cory Barlog 🎮 (@corybarlog) February 14, 2019

The tweets above were in referenced to God of War’s strong showing at the DICE awards where it picked up several accolades including the coveted Game of the Year award for 2018.