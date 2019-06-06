Rumor: Godzilla vs. Kong Fighting Game Will Be Revealed At E3

E3 2019 is right around the corner, but the pre-E3 rumor mill isn’t done yet. The latest dubious rumor to crawl out of it is word of a Godzilla vs. Kong fighting game. That’s right, a Godzilla vs. Kong fighting game. According to a new rumor from 4chan, Arc Systems Works is developing a 2D Godzilla vs. Kong fighting game that will tie in with the upcoming 2020 movie of the same name, and release late 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The rumor claims the game will be revealed on Microsoft’s E3 stage this Sunday, and makes note of the following fighters: Godzilla (2014), Kong, Mech Godzilla Mk1, King Ghidorah, Anguirius, Godzilla (1954), Jet Jaguar, King Cesar, Megalon, Behemoth, MechaniKong, Gigan, Mothra, Rodan, Kiryu, Muto, Zilla, Destroyah, Baragon, Orga, and Space Godzilla.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: a 2D fighter simply referes to a fighting game that takes place on a 2D plane. In other words, think of Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat. Meanwhile, an example of a 3D fighter would be Tekken.

Of course, take this rumor should be taken with a massive grain of salt. It’s 4chan. Sometimes 4chan rumors are legit, but more often than not, they are full of misinformation or downright fake. Further, this is so ridiculous that there’s no way it could be real. But, at the same time, it’s so ridiculous that nobody could make this up.

Arc System Works is known for making 2D licensed fighting games, so it’s plausible they would make this. And given the movie is releasing next year, there’s a perfect opportunity to cash in on some marketing synergy. Yet, I can’t imagine a timeline where this exists. Surely the current timeline is too dark for something this great to be real.

That all said, thankfully we don’t have to wait very long to find out if this is legit. Microsoft’s E3 presser is only three days away.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think is real? Would you play a 2D Godzilla vs. Kong fighting game?