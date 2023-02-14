Gotham Knights Gets First Update of 2023, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer WB Games Montreal has today released its first major update of 2023 for Gotham Knights across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. When Gotham Knights first launched last October, WB Games Montreal was quick to follow up its release with a number of additional patches. Since that time, new updates for the game have slowed down, but it seems clear that the studio isn't done working on the title just yet.

As of this moment, this new update in question for Gotham Knights can be downloaded everywhere. As expected, the patch fixes a number of lingering bugs and also improves stability for all versions of the game. Beyond this, though, those on PS5 have likely received the biggest overhauls. Specifically, this new update for Gotham Knights adds a number of new controller features that take advantage of the PS5's DualSense. Xbox users have also received some of these new controller improvements, although they aren't as vast compared to PS5.

If you'd like to see the full patch notes for today's Gotham Knights update across all platforms, you can find them attached below.

PC

Stability

Several fixes for crashes in the Open World

Fix for the crash related to using Fast Travel Points

Fix for the crash that could happen when returning to the main menu

Fix for the crash that could happen when using the Text-to-Speech functionality in some options.

Performance

Rendering performance improvements

Smoothed out delta time fluctuations with and without V-SYNC

Streaming time improvements

Optimized actor spawn time and performance

Various GPU and CPU hitches reduction

Graphics

Fix to HDR being improperly set on the not-primary monitor

Tweaked scalability settings for graphics settings auto-detection.

Fix for some materials being improperly displayed when the anti-aliasing is disabled.

The GPU driver check has been added.

Several minor fixes to the NVIDIA Ansel mode.

Fix for the post-processing options being improperly reset after exiting from the Photo Mode.

Several fixes for the shadows being improperly displayed.

Fix for some graphical artifacts that could be visible during the Clayface boss battle.

UI/Input

Fix for missing SFX in various menus.

Several fixes for the input in the Social Wheel menu.

Fix for the camera movement in the 'Map' submenu.

Fix for vanishing header prompts when crafting items

Fix for overlapping buttons in tutorials.

The 'Add as Friend' input has been changed in the Social menu.

The 'Refresh list' binding has been changed in the Social menu

The 'Revert' button in the Colorway section of the Styles tab should now have mouse functionality.

A separate binding for the Group Social menu tab has been added.

Fix for the issue when tutorial popup that did not required input was blocking KBM input in Crime Map

Several minor fixes related to the Text-to-Speech behavior in menus.

Localization

Several fixes for missing translations in menus.

PS5

Controller

Adaptive Triggers implemented

Batcycle traversal



Precision Aim firing

Controller Rumble updates

Certain actions in combat



Traversals



Grappling





Knighthood traversal





Batcycle traversal





Bike trials

Controller Speaker sounds

When momentum bar is filled



After picking up certain collectibles and healthpacks



When ultimate cooldown has refreshed

Xbox