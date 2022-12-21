Gotham Knights Developer Begins Work on Next Game

Gotham Knights developer WB Montreal has begun work on its next game. The various studios under the Warner Brothers banner have been doing a pretty great job of producing bangers left and right. Over the last decade, we've gotten the Batman Arkham series, the Injustice games, and both Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League look to be shaping up quite nicely ahead of their 2023 releases. Sadly, Gotham Knights didn't quite meet everyone's expectations out the gate due to performance issues, gameplay that didn't hit the mark, and so on. Some felt that it was a game that couldn't get out of the shadow of the Arkham games, which may have led to it getting a lukewarm reception.

Nevertheless, it appears that WB Games Montreal is moving on from Gotham Knights for its next project. As spotted by James Sigfield on Twitter, WB Games Montreal senior producer Bryan Theberge updated their LinkedIn page and revealed they've changed over to a new, unannounced project. That is quite literally all we know right now. It's unclear if this is a DC game or if it's something else entirely, but the studio has worked primarily on Batman games, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team continues that trend. If the team takes another 3 – 5 years to make its next game, it will have been a decade or so since the last solo Batman game, which may be enough time for a rebooted series to be welcomed by fans. Fans have also been hoping to see a Superman game for many, many years.

According to LinkedIn, WB Montreal has officially started production on their next DC game pic.twitter.com/moumBIfRcE — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) December 20, 2022

Perhaps WB Games Montreal has built up the amount of reputation to earn a Superman games from the top brass at WB, but it remains to be seen. DC Studios head James Gunn has also noted that he wants games to be included in the upcoming DC universe, but it's unclear what kinds of games that will include or how they'll fit in. Whether this new project is part of that is also a mystery.

