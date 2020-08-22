Gotham Knights: Jim Lee Shares Art of the Cast for DC FanDome

✖

Jim Lee has created a new piece of artwork in celebration of the upcoming title Gotham Knights. The game was revealed at today's DC FanDome digital event by developer WB Games Montreal. The game's four announced playable characters appear in the artwork: Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood. The image not only features each of the playable characters, it also depicts the costumes that the characters will be wearing in the new game. A black and white image of the artwork can be found in the Tweet below, and a colored version of the art from Alex Sinclair can be found below that.

So how intense was that #gothamknights trailer from @wbgames?! Loved the court of owls angle #new52 @Ssnyder1835 @GregCapullo 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 check out @sinccolor feed for a colored version of this art that I created exclusively for #DCFandome pic.twitter.com/YMR4fvTBvk — Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 22, 2020

Loving #DCFanDome that Gotham Knights game looks awesome!!! Everybody catch that sweet piece by @JimLee at the end? #gothamknights pic.twitter.com/Lzo1sHV60l — Alex Sinclair (@Sinccolor) August 22, 2020

While many fans had assumed that the new game would focus on Batman, Gotham Knights follows the death of the hero. Batman seemingly died at the end of Arkham Knight, but it appears that the new game will take place in a different continuity altogether. It's quite possible that the character will return, possibly in an antagonistic role, but details are slim, at this time.

Gotham Knights marks WB Games Montreal's return to the Batman franchise. Previously, the studio developed Batman: Arkham Origins. The rest of the Arkham saga was developed by Rocksteady Studios. While the latter studio seems to be done making games focused on Batman, Rocksteady is currently working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set to be revealed later today during FanDome. The game will likely include several popular Batman villains as playable characters, so fans of the dark knight should have a lot to look forward to in the near future!

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

