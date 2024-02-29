Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.43 Released With Patch Notes

Gran Turismo 7 has been one of the premiere racing games for PlayStation fans since it launched in 2022. Developer Polyphony Digital has kept players engaged by dropping all kinds of new content into GT7, and that continues with the new 1.43 Update. The latest patch went live earlier today and features three new cars that are sure to excite long-time fans. The 2009 Audi TTS Coupe leads the way and is joined by the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR and the 1985 Renault R4 GTL. That's a nice selection of vehicles for players to jump into with the Gran Turismo 7 update, but it doesn't end there.

GT7 players will also have three new events in World Circuits. The Japanese Clubman Cup 550, Sunday Cup Classic, and European Clubman Cup 600 will all be welcoming new racers. Gran Turismo players will also have access to new content in the Cafe and Scapes, alongside a host of bug fixes and general improvements. That includes a price revision for Legend Cars, which should make some of them a bit more affordable.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Update 1.43. Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation platforms.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.43 Patch Notes

Main Features

1. Cars

- The following three new cars have been added:

・Audi TTS Coupe '09 (Available for purchase at Legend Cars and Used Cars dealerships)

・Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR '06 (Available for purchase at Legend Cars and Used Cars dealerships)

・Renault R4 GTL '85 (Available for purchase at Legend Cars and Used Cars dealerships)



2. World Circuits

- The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

・Japanese Clubman Cup 550

- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

・Sunday Cup Classic

- Tsukuba Circuit

・European Clubman Cup 600

- Suzuka Circuit



3. Brand Central

- The following brands have been added to the Museum:

・Bvlgari



(The BVLGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo is now available for purchase.)



4. Café

- The following Extra Menu has been added:

・Extra Menu No.36: Collection: Lamborghini (Collector Level 43 and above).

- Added new sets of conversations with car designers and characters appearing in the café. These new conversations can be accessed by changing to the following cars in "Garage" and speaking with the characters in the café:



CAR DESIGNERS

- Kunihisa Ito

・Nissan R92CP '92

・Porsche 919 Hybrid '16

・Toyota TS050 – Hybrid '16



- Hikonori Kagurazaka

・Eckert's Rod & Custom Mach Forty

・Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR '06



- Tom Matano

・Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 '12

・Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat '15



- Shiro Nakamura

・Mazda RX500 '70



CHARACTERS

- Jeremy

・Mercedes-Benz CLK-LM '98

・AMG 300 SEL 6.8 AMG '71



- Stella

・Mazda RX-VISION '15



5. GT Auto

- Car Maintenance & Service

Engine Swaps have been added for the following cars (Unlocked at Collector Level 50):

・Nissan GT-R Premium Edition '17

・Suzuki Jimny XC '18

・Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition '22

・Toyota Sprinter Trueno 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86) '83

・Toyota Supra 3.0GT Turbo A '88



6. Scapes

- The "Pyrenees" has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Cars

- The text indicating a car's aspiration type has been adjusted as follows:

・TB (Turbo) → TC (Turbocharger)

・ST (Superturbo) → TC＋SC

*"TC＋SC" indicates a forced induction system equipped with a TC (Turbocharger) and a SC (Supercharger).



2. Legend Cars

- Prices for Legend Cars (Hagerty Collection) have been revised based on real-life valuations from Gran Turismo partner, Hagerty, which provides valuations and vehicle insurance for classic cars and has sponsored historic car events in recent years. New prices will be applied the next time a vehicle goes on sale. The next price revision is scheduled for May 2024.



3. World Circuits

- The Weekly Challenges are now updated every Friday.

- It is now possible to enter Drift Trials and Time Trials even when Performance Points (PP) cannot be calculated.



4. Multiplayer

- We repaired an issue in "Split-Screen Race" in which the race display would disappear during a pit stop.



5. Localization

- We have fixed various text localization issues.



6. Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.