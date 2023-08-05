Gran Turismo 7 Adds Nissan GT-R From New Movie

Gran Turismo 7 is adding the Nissan car from the upcoming movie. Gran Turismo is one of the biggest movies releasing this summer, which is certainly saying a lot given this has been a summer that included a new Spider-Man movie, a Transformers movie, Barbie, the return of Indiana Jones, another Tom Cruise stuntathon, and a new Christopher Nolan film. Gran Turismo will help close out the Sony with a star-studded ensemble aiming to tell the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a young Gran Turismo fan who was able to successfully take his skills from the acclaimed racing simulator and apply them to real life to kickstart a massive racing career.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the film, Gran Turismo 7 is adding the car that will be heavily featured in the film. The Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 '18 will be available for free in Gran Turismo 7 from August 7th to September 28th. To claim it, all you have to do is click on the banner for the film in the top right hand corner of the world map within the game and you'll be able to redeem access to the car. In addition to that, you can get a livery that gives the car the same look as seen in the film. You'll be able to select it when purchasing the GT-R from Brand Central.

Gran Turismo was hit with a slight delay, pushing it from August 11th to August 25th, but there will be early access showings at select theaters in the weekends leading up to the film's release later this month. You can view a description of the movie here: "Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you're fueled from within."

Are you going to use the GT-R in Gran Turismo 7? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.