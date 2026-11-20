Grand Theft Auto VI is upon us, and it is proving to be everything that fans and industry analysts predicted it to be. It’s not just an idiom to say that Grand Theft Auto VI is “breaking the Internet,” because that’s exactly what’s happening: the game is literally breaking internet usage records on its first official day of release, as gamers all over the world flocked to download it and start playing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is GTA 6 breaking records due to how many people are downloading it: gamers livestreaming their play-throughs of the game have also broken several records, including dethroning the king of peak viewership on one of the biggest streamers around. And remember: this is all on Day 1.

3 Internet & Streaming Records That Grand Theft Auto 6 Broke On Day 1

Rockstar

As per data collected by Variety and various gaming/streaming analysts (DE-CIX), Grand Theft Auto VI has already broken these 3 records:

GTA 6 has broken internet usage records due to how much data was being transferred and processed as millions of players simultaneously downloaded and started playing the game. “On Wednesday evening, 18 November, at 20:20 Central European Time, data throughput across DE-CIX’s Internet Exchanges worldwide reached a new record-breaking high of 33.03 terabits per second,” DE-CIX said in a statement. They company claims that to be a 25% jump in internet usage across the board compared to the start of the year; that alone proves (in concrete data figures) that GTA 6‘s release is a major milestone event. GTA 6 set a new record for livestreams of the game, which are estimated to have hit close to 8 million concurrent viewers in just the first hours of release. That total number of concurrents also breaks down into significant records for individual platforms, including Twitch (3.31 million concurrents), YouTube (3.22 million concurrents), and Kick (1.5 million concurrents). Twitch personally counts a viewership surge of 111% week-over-week from last week. with “tens of millions of hours watched, just a couple hours in,” resulting in “the equivalent of more than 1,500 years of nonstop viewing.” Finally, the Twitch record also means that GTA 6 knocks League of Legends off its pedestal of gaming category content with the highest Peak Viewers ever on the streaming platform. League of Legends previously held the record for its 2022 World Championship final, which was played between T1 and DRX.

Rockstar

The data points are still being collected (as of writing this), but it’s already looking like Grand Theft Auto VI will likely break live-streaming records in many individual regions, from New Zealand to here in the US. The historic rollout is just beginning. So stay tuned for more updates (in between play times), as they’ll likely be getting tallied daily.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now available for purchase on PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X and S.