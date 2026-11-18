PS5 users across the internet have been left baffled and frustrated that the PlayStation Network has been experiencing issues just before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. With the U.S. and European releases of GTA 6 now less than 12 hours away, many are beginning to boot up their PS5 in anticipation of jumping into the world of Leonida the moment that they can. Unfortunately, these plans seem to have been disrupted for some, which has resulted in many GTA fans beginning to panic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Across social media, PlayStation users have been expressing disbelief that PSN is having struggles at such a pivotal moment. Not only is Grand Theft Auto 6 the biggest game to release on PS5 (or any platform) in 2026, but its arrival has been 13 years in the making, following the launch of GTA 5 in 2013. For PSN to now be having difficulties just before GTA 6 goes live could prevent millions from being able to play the game on PS5 after well over a decade of anticipation.

“I’ve had [Grand Theft Auto 6] pre-loaded, but I’m guessing I will need to get connected tomorrow to get it unlocked. Y’all better not screw this up for me,” said user skarr220 on Reddit.

“We waited 13 years for a digital version of GTA 6 just for PSN to be down on release date,” @DrClown21 said of the issue.

“Imagine how mad people are gonna be if all their PTO gets wasted by PSN being down,” added @TimmyTangoVT on X.

The good news with this matter is that this PSN outage doesn’t seem to be impacting every PlayStation user around the globe. Countless PS5 owners have made it known that online services for their own console continue to work without flaw. PlayStation’s own status website continues to report that everything tied to PSN is functioning as it should as well, with no errors tied to the PS Store, account management, or sign-in said to be transpiring.

Whether or not this will continue to hold true as GTA 6 actually becomes available in the United States and various European countries, however, remains to be seen. As more people continue to download GTA 6 in these regions, there’s always the possibility that PSN’s servers could start to run into greater problems that would result in widespread outages. Hopefully, none of these fears will end up being realized, but it will be worth monitoring as midnight approaches and GTA 6 finally becomes available.

Have you had any PSN issues for yourself today? And how are you going to feel if PSN does end up running into problems right before Grand Theft Auto 6 unlocks on PS5? Let me know down in the comments section.