PS5 users around the globe are reporting widespread issues with the PlayStation Network as Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches its release. As undoubtedly the biggest gaming release of the year (or perhaps the decade), many have been counting down the seconds until GTA 6 goes live in their own region on November 19th. Unfortunately, as the game has continued to unlock for millions, it seems that issues with PSN have started to ruin this final push until launch for some.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Down Detector, a huge spike in user-reported issues with PSN have started to emerge over the past hour. It’s not known exactly what might be causing these outages, but if users are unable to sign-in to PSN, this would prevent them from being able to play GTA 6 at midnight local time once it unlocks. On PlayStation’s own website, however, it’s not reporting any errors at the time of this writing. Instead, it says that “all services are up and running” as they should be.

Without PlayStation providing any context from its end, it’s hard to know what might be the root cause of these problems that some are having with PSN. One of the most logical explanations would simply be tied to the fact that millions are likely now trying to download Grand Theft Auto 6 for themselves. Even though pre-loading for the game has been live for over a week, there are surely countless PlayStation users who were waiting until reviews dropped in order to lock in their own purchase. With reviews having gone live this morning, this likely prompted countless fans to then buy it on their own PS5, and in the process, begin downloading its 210 GBs of data.

Moving forward, it will be worth monitoring this situation to see if PSN has any more outages throughout the day. Currently, Grand Theft Auto 6 has yet to go live in European territories or the United States, both of which are undoubtedly the regions in which the game will be the most popular. With such a massive influx of users set to hit PSN’s servers in the hours ahead, it surely wouldn’t be a surprise if PlayStation’s online services end up struggling a bit. Hopefully, this won’t end up being the case, but if anything else notable does happen, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

Have you had any PSN issues for yourself today? And how will you feel if the PlayStation Network ends up having problems just as Grand Theft Auto 6 goes live? Be sure to let me know down in the comments.