Canceled GTA 5 Story DLCs Leak Online

Details of the canceled story DLCs for Grand Theft Auto V have surfaced online. Rockstar Games produces some of the best single player games out there thanks to its ability to create believable worlds, deep stories, and rich characters. The unfortunate thing is that because the bar of quality is so high, it takes a really long time for a new Rockstar game to come out. There were five years between Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 and there will be seven years between Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans know the wait is typically worth it, but it takes a lot of patience. One of the other frustrating things is that Rockstar Games has produced some of the best single player DLCs out there across Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, but didn't do anything for its two follow-up games.

Shortly after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games confirmed there would be single player DLCs for the game with Michael, Franklin, and Trevor returning. However, as the years went by, it became clear that these DLCs were quietly canceled. Rumors have circulated with regards to DLCs around aliens and zombies, but nothing was confirmed. However, parts of the source code for Grand Theft Auto V were leaked online and fans were able to discover some information about the DLCs. There were eight planned DLCs, including one called Agent Trevor which was reportedly repurposed into GTA Online content like The Doomsday Heist update. Others mention a Prologue DLC, meaning we likely would've had an entire story DLC dedicated to Michael and Trevor's time in North Yankton before the events of the main story. Liberty City was also planned as an addition to Grand Theft Auto V, something that was rumored years ago. Other packs seem a bit more general, such as the Manhunt pack, but it's unclear if these would've had new story content or just been smaller DLCs with less significant content.

GTA 5’s leaked source code confirms Liberty City was once planned to be added as an expansion alongside various other packs similar to RDR1’s DLCs



“Agent Trevor” — became the Doomsday Heist

“Prologue DLC” — North Yankton Expansion

“LibertyV” — Liberty City in GTA 5 pic.twitter.com/RQSZyPs7M7 — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) December 25, 2023

Either way, fans were bummed to learn of Rockstar's plans for GTA 5's DLC. It sounds like there was a lot in the cards for the game, but due to the development of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the support needed for GTA Online, they were scrapped. There are rumors that Rockstar is already planning DLC for Grand Theft Auto VI, possibly based on some content that was cut to scale back the scope of the game to minimalize crunch and get the game out on time. We'll just have to wait and see if that actually happens, though.