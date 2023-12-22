Teenage GTA 6 Leaker Sentenced to Life in Hospital Prison

The teen responsible for hacking Rockstar Games and leaking the first footage from Grand Theft Auto VI has been sentenced to life in a hospital prison. Rockstar Games is known as one of the most secretive developers on the planet. They hardly do any interviews, they don't show up at any industry shows or events with the rare exception of when they're releasing a remaster, and they will go months or even years without speaking about let alone showing their next game. It has been five years since Rockstar's last game and we only just got our first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI this month and it won't release until 2025. However, our first look at the game was actually in 2022. A teenager hacked into Rockstar Games and leaked an hour and a half of gameplay from the game, though it was hard to make out any kind of notable story details, it was a massive leak and deemed one of the biggest to ever occur in the gaming industry.

Shortly after the footage was released, teenage hacker Arion Kurtaj was caught. There have been sporadic updates on his case over the last year, but now it all comes to a close as Kurtaj has been give a life sentence in a prison hospital. Kurtaj was responsible for hacks on other companies beyond Rockstar Games including Uber, but as reported by the BBC, the judge deemed that Kurtaj's skills and desire to continue hacking and committing cyber crimes meant he was unfit for society. So, he will spend the rest of his life in a hospital prison unless he is deemed to no longer be a danger. Kurtaj was reportedly violent while in custody and reiterated his desire to continue hacking. Rockstar Games reported it took $5 million and thousands of hours to recover from the hack itself.

This all comes during a time where Insomniac Games, the developer of Marvel's Spider-Man, was also hacked. A decade's worth of plans for future games, sensitive details, gameplay of unreleased games, and even a playable version of Marvel's Wolverine were leaked on to the internet. As of right now, Insomniac Games and Sony have yet to make any kind of comment on the leaked contents and there is no confirmation that any suspects have been caught or found at this time.