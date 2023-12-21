GTA Online Players Get Free Holiday Rewards Just for Playing

If you're still playing GTA Online after all these years, it's unlikely you'll be letting anything like the holidays get in your way of squeezing in a few more hours of playtime in the coming days. If that sounds like you, you're in luck, because Rockstar Games is giving away some free, in-game items for all of its Grand Theft Auto fans just for playing GTA Online at least once over the next couple of days. On top of what's being given away for free right now for the first round of holiday gifts, we've also been given a sneak peek at some of the plans for New Year's.

Several of these holiday rewards are earned just by logging into GTA Online at least once this week while others may require a bit more finesse by way of some in-game events, but you can get started on earning all of these save for the New Year's ones right now.

GTA Online Holiday Update Freebies

The easiest way to start accumulating your holiday gifts in GTA Online is just to log into the game. Doing so at least once from now until December 27th will get you at least five different items including some weapons and clothes.

"Celebrate the festive period in GTA Online with collectibles for every occasion: Log in to play GTA Online from December 21 through December 27 to receive the Snowball Launcher, Green Xmas Tree Hat, White Xmas Reindeer Hat, Candy Cane Weapon, and Green Reindeer Beer Hat, and more," Rockstar's announcement about the holiday freebies in GTA Online said.

In case you didn't know, there's also something in GTA Online called "The Gooch" which is meant to be the game's play on The Grinch. The Gooch is back in GTA Online as part of this weekly holiday update, and if you beat him during an in-game event, you, too, can be The Gooch for the holidays by acquiring his outfit.

"All these events will be paying out various bonuses through January 3, and rewards include the Snowman Outfit for finding and destroying all 25 Snowmen, as well as the Gooch Outfit for successfully fighting off The Gooch," Rockstar said. "Defeating the criminal masterminds at work in the Weazel Plaza Shootout will get you the WM 29 Pistol."

Looking Ahead to New Year's in GTA Online

That's what's planned for the holidays around Christmas this weekend, but what about after that? Starting a bit earlier than New Year's Eve to give players adequate time to claim the items, players can get more themed freebies later this month and into January 2024.

"Additionally, start the New Year on the right foot by donning celebratory swag such as New Year's Hats (available in Silver, Gold, and Bronze) New Year's Glasses (available in Silver, Gold, and Rainbow), and more by logging in to play at any point between December 28 and January 3."

GTA Online's holiday rewards are live now that the game's latest weekly update has dropped.