GTA 6 Trailer Gets LEGO Remake From Fan

The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has been recreated with LEGOs. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. The series has sold hundreds of millions of copies with the last game, Grand Theft Auto V, racking up 190 million copies sold to become the second best selling game ever made behind Minecraft. It has stood the test of time with Rockstar Games going as far as releasing the game on three different generations of consoles across ten years and keeping it supported with frequent new updates. However, fans have their eyes on what's next: Grand Theft Auto VI. The first trailer for GTA 6 dropped earlier this month and it's been setting the internet ablaze. The trailer shattered records upon release and has 160 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

Fans have waited years for the first official look at the trailer and it has already become iconic. From the music to the imagery, the Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most successful trailers of all-time. We have seen people aping on the trailer for the last few weeks via memes and recreations. Someone was able to faithfully recreate the GTA 6 trailer in Grand Theft Auto V and now, YouTuber World of Shrimpy has recreated the trailer with LEGOs. The trailer impressively captures Rockstar's attention to details using only LEGO bricks and stop motion animation, which is quite the feat. You can see the full trailer recreated with LEGOs below.

Rockstar Games is known for having some really impressive trailers thanks to how action-packed and dramatic their games are along with their choices of music. We have no idea when to expect Grand Theft Auto VI's second trailer, but hopefully, it won't be too long. At the earliest, we can maybe expect to see something in the summer and hopefully get a more concrete window on the game's release, if not a firm release date. As of right now, all we know is that the game is slated to release in 2025. Fans believe it will come out in the spring of 2025 due to financial projections from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, but we have no idea if that will come to fruition.