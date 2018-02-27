New Grand Theft Auto Trademark Suggests GTA Online Will Be Around For the Long Haul

It’s amazing how much of a success story Grand Theft Auto V has become over the years. It’s cleared through 90 million copies sold with ease, and its Online component continues to grow with new additions on a weekly basis.

Now, thanks to a couple of new trademark applications, we’ve got a good idea of just how long the GTA Online name will be sticking around – Take-Two’s easily in it for the long haul.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office showed that two different trademarks were filed. Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto Online have already been trademarked, but now there are two more joining the party – Gta and GTao.

So, what exactly do these new trademarks mean? Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything, but there are some hints on the listings indicating what Take-Two might be up to. A physical copy of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One is on there, so we could possibly see branding of one or both of these names on future products.

We could possibly be seeing a rebranding of the hit game to attract even more players into it, even though it’d still more than likely retain its core Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto Online names. The curious thing here is the usage of the capital and smaller letters. Rockstar might be prepping a new program to make these casual terms.

Whatever the case, this means that we’ll be seeing more Grand Theft Auto Online in the future. We didn’t really doubt that, though, considering that the game has millions of players, and updates are continuously being prepped on a weekly basis. But Rockstar may be moving forward with something new for it – and that could mean even more content down the road.

We’ll wait and see what Rockstar has to say in the weeks ahead, but this set of trademarks is interesting, to say the least.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. There are rumors swirling that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, but nothing is confirmed just yet.